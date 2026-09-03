'Big blow' – Leeds United defender Joe Rodon ruled out for 10 weeks with serious hamstring injury

Leeds United manager Daniel Farke has confirmed the worst-kept fears regarding Rodon's fitness, revealing that the centre-back is set to be sidelined for a minimum of eight to 10 weeks. The 28-year-old, who has established himself as a vital component of the Elland Road backline, sustained a serious hamstring injury during the first half of Sunday's draw against Brentford and was forced to limp off the pitch in visible distress.

Addressing the media ahead of the upcoming clash with Brighton & Hove Albion, Farke delivered a grim update regarding the defender's condition. 'Bad news with him,' Farke said ahead of Saturday's trip to Brighton & Hove Albion. '(He has a) serious hamstring injury and will be out for eight to 10 weeks, so he will definitely not play before the next international break. Also, probably not the first games after the international break. Of course, it’s a big blow for us because he’s a key player, but it’s football and sometimes you have to deal with injuries.'