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Leeds United v Brentford - Premier League 2026/27Getty Images Sport
Khaled Mahmoud

'Big blow' – Leeds United defender Joe Rodon ruled out for 10 weeks with serious hamstring injury

J. Rodon
D. Farke
Leeds United
Premier League
Leeds United vs Brentford
Brentford
Brighton & Hove Albion vs Leeds United
Brighton & Hove Albion

Leeds United have been rocked by the news that cornerstone defender Joe Rodon is set for a lengthy spell on the sidelines following a serious injury blow. The Wales international is facing at least two months out of action after limping out of the club's recent Premier League fixture against Brentford.

  • Farke confirms significant layoff for Rodon

    Leeds United manager Daniel Farke has confirmed the worst-kept fears regarding Rodon's fitness, revealing that the centre-back is set to be sidelined for a minimum of eight to 10 weeks. The 28-year-old, who has established himself as a vital component of the Elland Road backline, sustained a serious hamstring injury during the first half of Sunday's draw against Brentford and was forced to limp off the pitch in visible distress.

    Addressing the media ahead of the upcoming clash with Brighton & Hove Albion, Farke delivered a grim update regarding the defender's condition. 'Bad news with him,' Farke said ahead of Saturday's trip to Brighton & Hove Albion. '(He has a) serious hamstring injury and will be out for eight to 10 weeks, so he will definitely not play before the next international break. Also, probably not the first games after the international break. Of course, it’s a big blow for us because he’s a key player, but it’s football and sometimes you have to deal with injuries.'

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    A blow to early momentum

    The loss of Rodon represents a significant tactical challenge for the German coach. The Welsh defender, who reaffirmed his commitment to the club by signing a new four-year contract in August, has been a cornerstone of the team since arriving in 2023, featuring in 139 matches across all competitions and scoring three goals.

    The injury comes at a particularly frustrating time for Leeds United, who have made an encouraging start to the new campaign. The Whites opened their season with a hard-fought 1-0 away victory against Nottingham Forest before securing a 1-1 home draw with Brentford, while also advancing to the third round of the Carabao Cup thanks to another triumph over Forest.

  • Reflecting on the summer transfer window

    The setback arrives right on the heels of the summer transfer window deadline, where Leeds bolstered their options with late deals for Melvin Bard and Jean-Matteo Bahoya. Reflecting on their recruitment drive, Farke was asked to assess the state of his squad following the additions of the new left-back and winger.

    'Not all the wishes are always completely fulfilled, but I would say 90, 95 per cent of what we wanted to do is really good. We also need a bit of luck in the offence, perhaps there are no injuries to some key players,' Farke said when assessing the club's summer activity.

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  • Leeds United v Brentford - Premier League 2026/27Getty Images Sport

    A daunting schedule ahead

    Leeds now face a grueling run of fixtures that will severely test their squad depth without Rodon. Following Saturday's trip to Brighton, Farke's side travel to Stamford Bridge to face Chelsea in the Carabao Cup third round on September 9, before returning home to host Newcastle United on September 14.

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Brighton & Hove Albion
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