Jobe Bellingham branded as Sunderland's 'chief disruptor' by media during play-off win over Frank Lampard's Coventry - as brother of Real Madrid star looks to create own legacy by earning place in Premier League
Jobe Bellingham received rave reviews for his performance in Sunderland's dramatic Championship play-off semi-final victory over Coventry.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Bellingham branded Sunderland's "chief disruptor"
- Starred in Mackems' dramatic play-off win
- Beat Coventry with last-minute goal