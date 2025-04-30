Jobe Bellingham Jude 2024Getty/GOAL
Parshva Shah

Jobe Bellingham to Real Madrid: Sunderland star has 'caught the eye' of Liga giants as sensational link-up with brother Jude could become reality

Jobe Bellingham has been among the best players in the Championship this season, and Real Madrid have apparently been keeping an eye on his progress.

  • Jobe Bellingham enjoying fine season at Sunderland
  • Championship star has caught Madrid's eye
  • Younger Bellingham could unite with brother Jude
