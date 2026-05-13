'Hope to reach his level' - Joao Pedro admits 'taking a lot of inspiration' from Harry Kane as Chelsea star dismisses Didier Drogba comparisons

Speaking in a joint interview with TNT Sports and Lance, Joao explained his deep desire to cement himself as a centre-forward at Stamford Bridge. The 24-year-old noted: "Since I arrived at Chelsea, I made it very clear because at Watford I played as a No.10, as a No.9. At Brighton too. But since coming here, it’s something I pushed for a lot – I wanted to play only as a No.9."

To perfect this role, he closely watches elite marksmen, including Barcelona star Robert Lewandowski and Bayern Munich striker Harry Kane. Pedro said: "Today, I really like Kane and Lewandowski. I followed Kane more because of the Premier League and I take a lot of inspiration from him."