'I'm not the bad guy!' - Joao Felix reacts to Atletico Madrid fans burning an effigy of him after starring for Barcelona against parent club

(C)Getty ImagesRitabrata Banerjee'I'm not the bad guy!' - Joao Felix reacts to Atletico Madrid fans burning an effigy of him after starring for Barcelona against parent clubJoao FelixAtletico MadridAtletico Madrid vs BarcelonaBarcelonaLaLigaJoao Felix was on target against his parent club Atletico Madrid as Barcelona registered a convincing win.Felix reacted to fans' hostilityFans set Felix's jersey on fire and spat on his plaqueScored in Barca's 3-0 win over Atletico Madrid