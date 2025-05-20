'It would be a shame' - Jesse Marsch says he understands why some Canadian fans may opt not to travel to U.S. for Gold Cup, given political climate and border concerns
Marsch will not be on the sideline for Canada’s matches against Honduras and Curaçao because of a two-game suspension
- Marsch said he understands if some fans don't travel
- U.S., Canada and Mexico to host World Cup in 2026
- Marsch will miss two Gold Cup matches due to suspension