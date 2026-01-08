Jesse Lingard tipped for ‘last rodeo’ alongside Ryan Reynolds & Rob Mac at Wrexham - with ex-Manchester United star backed to aid Premier League promotion push

Yorke has told PokerScout: “Jesse is an interesting character. I've always kept an eye on him due to the United connection. I really don't know what his priority is right now, but he still obviously wants to play football, and at the Championship level, there's no question he'd be an asset.

“Whether he wants to return to England, enjoys his life abroad, or is looking for one more pay deal in a league like Saudi Arabia, a top-seven team there would certainly take a punt on him. He has name recognition and has done reasonably well in South Korea.

“However, if he were to go to Wrexham, that wouldn't be a surprise either. Maybe he feels it's time to come back home to be closer to his daughter and help Wrexham get promoted to the Premier League.

“That could be one last rodeo for him, and I've experienced the advantages of joining a Championship team. I did it at Sunderland when they were 23rd, and we got promoted as champions.

“It can be done, and it's a way to get Jesse back to a level I'm sure he's craving. I would certainly consider it. Wrexham are a very ambitious team with wealthy backers, making good progress and currently sitting mid-table in the Championship.

“We know that with a good run, you can get promoted in a heartbeat. I would tell Jesse to look at it, as I'm a prime example that it's possible. When it's done, it's a fantastic achievement, and before you know it, you're playing Premier League football again when you thought it was all doom and gloom. I encourage him to look at it.”