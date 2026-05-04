Jesse Derry hospitalised as Chelsea provide update following sickening head injury in Premier League defeat to Nottingham Forest

The Blues have confirmed that Derry was taken to a local hospital as a precaution following a serious incident in the first half of the 3-1 defeat to Nottingham Forest. The club moved quickly to reassure supporters regarding the youngster's immediate condition following the full-time whistle.

In a statement released via the club's official channels, Chelsea said: "Chelsea FC can confirm Jesse Derry has been taken to hospital as a precaution following his first-half substitution during today’s Premier League game against Nottingham Forest. Jesse is conscious, talking and undergoing precautionary checks. We wish him a speedy recovery and thank the medical staff for their swift response."