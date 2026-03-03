Jeremie Frimpong can fly! Liverpool need full-back to stay fit and provide an X-factor to ensure top-five finish

Still, while Isak remains sidelined with a broken leg, Ekitike is flourishing up front and Frimpong is finally available to start again after making such an encouraging comeback against West Ham at the weekend. Unsurprisingly, Slot is reluctant to take any risks with Frimpong, given Conor Bradley won't play again this season, while poor Gomez is made of glass.
"I don't think the only position we struggled was the right full-back position," the former Feyenoord coach said ahead of Tuesday's trip to Molineux. "I think it has been in more positions, but right full-back is probably the one that stands out most. So, having Jeremie back is really nice, but [managing his minutes] does go through your mind."
And particularly as Liverpool will this week return to playing every three-to-four days during a crucial run of fixtures before the international break that includes a Champions League last-16 showdown with Galatasaray and as well as matches against strugglers such as Wolves and Tottenham that simply have to be won to ensure a top-five finish in the Premier League.
"Those things you all have to take into account, especially with players who come back from injuries," Slot said. "But we also know the importance of every single game and I prefer to have this problem – to manage how many minutes I have to give him – than to see him with the medical staff doing his recovery."
Indeed, the importance of Frimpong's availability cannot really be overstated. He's been involved in five goals in his last six appearances in all competitions and, as former Red John Aldridge recently wrote in the Liverpool Echo, "Frimpong offers something different to our other players. He is just so fast, he's electric."
Indeed, the flying Dutchman is a veritable game-changer, and a potential season-saver Slot - so long as he manages to keep him fit...