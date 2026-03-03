Jeremie Frimpong can fly! Liverpool need full-back to stay fit and provide an X-factor to ensure top-five finish

However, Frimpong didn't just offer more of an attacking outlet than Gomez, he also provided more penetration than Mohamed Salah had produced all afternoon.

Just two minutes after coming on, he won a free-kick in a dangerous area after skinning Crysencio Summerville on the right wing. Moments later, he broke free again and this time, Axel Disasi could only deflect Frimpong's dangerous low cross into his own goal. The Netherlands international should have had another assist in injury time, but Trey Nyoni unfortunately ballooned his clever cut-back over the bar from just 10 yards out.

By that stage, though, the miss didn't really matter. West Ham's resistance had been well and truly broken thanks to a player with the potential to make just as big an impact on the conclusion of what's hitherto been a frustrating campaign both for Frimpong and Liverpool.