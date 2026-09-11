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FC Bayern München v FK Bodo/Glimt - UEFA Champions League 2026/27 League Phase MD1Getty Images Sport
Adhe Makayasa

'They're one of the favourites' - Jens Petter Hauge praises ruthless Bayern Munich after Bodo/Glimt defeat

J. Hauge
Bayern Munich
Bayern Munich vs Bodoe/Glimt
Bodoe/Glimt
Champions League
Bundesliga
Eliteserien

Bodo/Glimt winger Jens Petter Hauge has backed Bayern Munich as genuine contenders to lift the Champions League following their commanding 5-0 victory. Despite a resilient first-half showing in Munich, the Norwegian outfit collapsed under relentless pressure after the break as Vincent Kompany's side turned on the style at the Allianz Arena.

  • Bavarians dominate second half

    Bodo/Glimt were made to pay for a second-half collapse as they were comprehensively beaten 5-0 by Bayern in Thursday's Champions League league-phase opener.

    The Norwegian outfit produced a disciplined defensive display to keep the hosts at bay during a goalless first half before their momentum unravelled following an injury to their first-choice goalkeeper Nikita Haikin.

    Jamal Musiala's strike, Harry Kane's historic header, an Alphonso Davies piledriver, and a Michael Olise brace ultimately secured a dominant victory for Vincent Kompany's men.

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  • imago-sport-1082858205.jpgBildbyran

    Hauge hails formidable hosts

    Acknowledging the clear gulf in quality and physical staying power over the 90 minutes, Hauge praised the immense depth of the hosts, labelling them as genuine contenders for the continental crown.

    Reflecting on the contest after the final whistle, the winger stated: "It was very difficult, Bayern are an excellent team. We didn't have the quality or the power to keep it up for 90 minutes today. We also have a very good team and lots of quality, we can play well against any opponents, but need to do better than we did today."

    Underlining his assessment of the tournament's leading contenders, Hauge added: "Bayern are certainly one of the favourites for me, but obviously there are also teams like Paris Saint-Germain or Barcelona."

  • Knutsen laments costly injury

    Bodo/Glimt head coach Kjetil Knutsen also gave credit to the German giants' superior firepower while lamenting the defensive breakdown that derailed his team after the interval.

    Congratulating the Bundesliga heavyweights, the manager said: "Congratulations to Bayern. They're a very good team with very strong individual players. I'm very satisfied with the first half. We executed our plan very well, defended well and had opportunities to counter."

    Highlighting the pivotal loss of his goalkeeper, Knutsen added: "Unfortunately we lost our keeper due to injury. We then had problems in the second half and lost our way. That wasn't good and I'm disappointed about that."

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  • imago-sport-1082818546.jpgBildbyran

    Norwegians face stern test

    Bodo/Glimt must regroup rapidly and resolve their defensive cohesion following Odin Bjortuft's late dismissal in Munich. A demanding schedule in the Champions League league phase requires Knutsen's squad to rediscover their collective resilience across a vital run of upcoming home and away fixtures. Addressing the shortcomings exposed at the Allianz Arena will be crucial if they are to sustain their push for a place in the knockout stages.

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