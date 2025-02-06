Jenni Hermoso left 'upset and mad' after Luis Rubiales kiss during 2023 World Cup celebrations according to Spain team-mates - as Alexia Putellas, Irene Paredes and Laia Codina testify against former Spanish Football Federation president in court
Jenni Hermoso's Spanish team-mates claim she was "mad" and "upset" after Luis Rubiales kissed her following their World Cup triumph, a court heard.
- Rubiales kissed Hermoso after World Cup win
- Forward was "upset" during celebrations
- Spain team-mates testify against ex-president