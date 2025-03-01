FBL-ENG-FACUP-CRYSTAL PALACE-MILLWALLAFP
Jean-Philippe Mateta rushed to hospital after he's shockingly kicked in the face during FA Cup clash with Millwall as perplexed fans go crazy at referee Michael Oliver for missing horrendous incident

Michael Oliver was criticised after failing to stop play despite Crystal Palace's Jean-Philippe Mateta being kicked in the face against Millwall.

  • Oliver failed to stop play despite Mateta injury
  • VAR called for red card for goalkeeper after review
  • Lengthy delay saw Palace striker rushed to hospital
