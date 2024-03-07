Jarrod Bowen exclusive: West Ham forward on Europa League chances, England EURO2024 dream and 'Brits on tour' in Dublin this summer

UEFA’s club competitions have been good to Jarrod Bowen. Back in 2021-22, he played a pivotal role as West Ham reached the UEFA Europa League semi-finals, with the Hammers sweeping aside tournament specialists Sevilla and a strong Lyon side along the way.
That was nothing compared to the euphoria he and his team-mates experienced in the UEFA Europa Conference League last season, though. West Ham won that particular trophy in the most dramatic fashion imaginable, with Bowen’s 90th-minute winner against Fiorentina in Prague even inspiring 60-year-old Hammers boss David Moyes to dart off down the touchline in unbridled celebration.