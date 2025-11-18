Japan FIFA World Cup 2026 kits: Home, away, release dates & prices

Japan are set to compete in the 2026 FIFA World Cup with a fresh set of kits designed by adidas, combining modern performance technology with cultural symbolism.

Fans can expect designs that celebrate Japan’s heritage, from the iconic “Hinomaru” flag to abstract graphics inspired by the country’s natural landscapes. With the tournament on the horizon, the national team’s kits are already generating excitement among supporters worldwide.

The home kit has been officially revealed, while the away kit has been the subject of leaks and rumours, giving a sneak peek at what Japan might wear on the global stage. Adidas continues its tradition of merging style and innovation, ensuring that both players and fans enjoy top-tier apparel during the 2026 campaign.

