Jamie Vardy's touching gesture for wife Becky as he wears her name on Cremonese shirt in Serie A

Vardy wore his wife Rebekah’s name on the back of his Cremonese shirt during the club’s Serie A match against Roma, taking part in the league-wide ‘A Red to Violence’ initiative. Instead of featuring their own names, players were encouraged to display the names of women close to them, aligning with efforts to raise awareness around domestic abuse. Vardy chose to honour his wife of nine years, joining teammates and several other Serie A sides in the touching campaign.

The initiative saw Cremonese join clubs including Lazio, Parma, Udinese and Lecce in marking the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women. Players opted for the names of partners, daughters, mothers, grandmothers or friends as symbols of support and solidarity. Vardy’s shirt stood out, with “Becky” sitting above his trademark No.10 as he lined up at the Stadio Giovanni Zini.

The 38-year-old striker has made a decent start to life in Italy after leaving Leicester, and the gesture highlighted his commitment to participating fully in club and league initiatives. His involvement also underscored the personal significance of the moment, given his long-standing relationship with Rebekah and the family they have built together.