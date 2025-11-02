Jamie Vardy 'sends stadium into frenzy' with goal against Juventus with wife Rebekah and children described as 'small tribe' by Italian press

The striker, who was watched by his wife Rebekah and his four children, received mixed reviews from the Italian press following his goal against Juve. Corriera Della Sera gave him a 6.5/10 but stressed that he is still very capable of producing moments of magic.

They wrote, "Encouraged by his small tribe (wife Becky and four children), squeezed by the Juventus vice, fails to make an impact. Then, with seven minutes to go, he burns Gatti and sends the stadium into a frenzy."

Meanwhile, Football Italia hailed him as his side's best player.

"The experienced English forward picks up his second goal of the season, with a fine finish after a counterattack to give the hosts a glimmer of hope late on. Worked hard tonight and showed the hunger to pick up his goal," they wrote.

Meanwhile, Black and White and Read All Over talked up his evergreen capabilities.

The fanzine wrote, "Jamie Vardy scoring against Juventus in the year 2025? Really now? But Vardy is Vardy and will forever be Vardy as long as he’s playing. He’s scored so many damn goals like the one he did against Juventus during his time in England. He’s out here counting how many seconds Michele Di Gregorio had the ball in his hands while also standing right next to him and barely giving him any room to actually kick the ball upfield. That’s just Vardy being Vardy, folks. He is an agent of chaos if there ever was one in this game."