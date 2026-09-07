Jamie Vardy outlines mission to get Burnley 'moving in right direction' after completing free transfer

The former Leicester City talisman was quick to reach out to the Turf Moor faithful, pledging to change the trajectory of the Clarets' campaign. Speaking to the club's official media following his arrival, Vardy said: "I'm really happy to now be here at Burnley FC. This club has a proper footballing history and passionate fans who deserve a team that represents them and their town. I can't wait to get going on the pitch and help the team move in the right direction."