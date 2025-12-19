Jamie Carragher risks further wrath of Chelsea fans by claiming Man City target Enzo Maresca WILL leave Stamford Bridge before next season

The Liverpool legend has said in his column for The Telegraph: "Curious that we hear him linked with the Manchester City job next summer – even with Guardiola still in place and the title race going strong. I note with interest that Maresca recently switched his representation to Jorge Mendes. There would be no ambitious coach in the world who would turn down the chance to manage the fantastic squad at City, although a few who might privately fear being the man after Pep.

"Maresca’s remarks after Chelsea’s win over Everton on Saturday suggested real unhappiness behind the scenes. He would not say who it was he felt had not supported him in that run of four games without a win since the victory over Barcelona – but it was easy to work out. It was the owners – Behdad Eghbali and Todd Boehly. It was also the sporting directors Paul Winstanley and Laurence Stewart. That was before his name was mentioned in connection with the City job.

"I said on Sky Sports’ Monday Night Football that I did not expect Maresca to be at Chelsea next season and nothing that has happened this week has changed my mind. Chelsea have a big game tomorrow at Newcastle United with both managers under a degree of pressure and Eddie Howe, like Maresca, dealing with an ownership that has its unique way of doing things."

