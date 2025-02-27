Jamie Carragher Mohamed Salah Africa Cup of NationsGetty
Jamie Carragher told to 'f*ck off' by former Nigeria star after 'ignorant and disrespectful' AFCON comments - as ex-Liverpool defender urged to come out with 'massive apology' after Mohamed Salah jibe

Jamie Carragher was told to "f*ck off" by John Obi Mikel after "ignorant and disrespectful" AFCON comments and urged to issue a "massive apology".

  • Carragher's comment branded “ignorant” and “disrespectful”
  • Has faced heavy flak for his naive comments
  • Mikel wants him to tender an immediate apology
