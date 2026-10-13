Jamie Carragher warns Man Utd summer signing 'won't last' as Michael Carrick's midfield concerns grow

These concerns are echoed by former United captain Gary Neville, who feels the current midfield structure is incompatible with Premier League demands. Speaking on his podcast, Neville suggested the current duo simply do not complement one another on the pitch.

"Tielemans and Mainoo, I think we’ve seen enough of it now," Neville explained. "I’m not calling time on it because that’s probably too drastic but I’ve seen enough to think that’s not a midfield that’s dynamic enough to play at this football club in the Premier League. I think they are both good players, by the way, individually. But sometimes you just have players that don’t quite knit together or don’t quite suit each other."

Neville noted that United looked vastly improved when Baleba was introduced against Spurs, demanding immediate changes to avoid further domestic and European embarrassment.

"I think when Baleba came on with Mainoo, it looked like there was a lot more energy," he added. "There’s going to have to be something done in there, and the rest of them are going to have to get a grip because they are going to a Diego Simeone Atletico Madrid and Elland Road.

"If you’re not quite right there from a mental and physical perspective, you’re going to get found out. They’ve got a couple of days to recover, pick themselves up from this, and get going because if they don’t get going, it’s going to be a worrying few weeks."



