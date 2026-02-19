Getty/GOAL
Jamie Carragher 'glad' Arsenal dropped more points in Premier League title race and names preferred winners
Gunners surrender lead in Molineux meltdown
The Premier League title race took another dramatic turn on Wednesday night as Arsenal threw away a comfortable lead against bottom-of-the-table Wolves. Arteta’s side looked to be cruising toward three vital points after establishing a two-goal advantage, only to concede a crushing equaliser in stoppage time.
This latest setback comes hot on the heels of another draw against Brentford, leaving the door wide open for City to close the gap to just two points should they win their game in hand. While the result has sparked panic among the Emirates faithful, one high-profile pundit has surprisingly welcomed the development.
Liverpool legend Carragher has confessed that he was actually pleased to see the Gunners stumble at Molineux. Speaking on CBS Sports, the former defender explained that his reaction wasn't born out of any malice toward the London club, but rather a desire for a more compelling narrative as the season reaches its climax.
Neutral fans win as title drama intensifies
Carragher noted that a runaway leader often drains the tension from the final months of the campaign, and Arsenal's inability to see out the win ensures that the battle for the crown remains a blockbuster spectacle for neutral fans across the globe. The draw has indeed shifted the momentum, with the narrative once again focusing on whether the Gunners have the mental fortitude to withstand the relentless pressure applied by Pep Guardiola's winning machine.
By dropping points, Arsenal have ensured that every upcoming fixture carries immense weight, preventing the season from fizzling out early. With City now lurking within striking distance, the margin for error has evaporated for Arteta. Carragher believes this tension is exactly what makes the Premier League the most-watched league in the world.
The pundit elaborated that this environment forces contenders to show their true character under the brightest lights while providing endless fodder for analysis and debate. "What I don't want, unless it's my own team, is for someone to run away with a league, so I'm glad with that result tonight," Carragher explained.
Carragher wants entertainment and variety
"It makes it exciting and gives us things to talk about; it creates stories between now and the end of the season. So, I think it’s good for the Premier League," Carragher said when discussing the impact of the 2-2 draw. He emphasized that the high stakes are essential for the health of the English top flight, ensuring the "business end" of the season remains unpredictable.
Despite his delight at the points being dropped, the former England international was quick to clarify his ultimate preference for the trophy’s destination. "I think I would rather Arsenal win it, because I think it is good for a league to have different winners. It would mean over the last three years we'd have had three different winners, which I think is good," he admitted.
Carragher’s preference for an Arsenal triumph stems from a desire to see a shift in the English football landscape after a period where either City or Liverpool have claimed the last eight titles. He believes a new name on the trophy would signify a more competitive era, breaking the dominance that has characterized the last decade.
However, he remains wary of the threat posed by Guardiola, who has a proven track record of chasing down leaders in recent months. He noted that the psychological battle will now be as crucial as the tactical one, as Arsenal look to shed the "failed team" label that has stuck with them after finishing runners-up in the Premier League three times in a row.
The psychological hurdle for Arteta
Arteta must now find a way to re-energize his players and address the defensive lapses that allowed Wolves to snatch a point at the death. With a daunting trip to the Etihad Stadium still on the calendar, the Manchester outfit now know that their fate is effectively in their own hands if they can maintain a perfect run of results.
The recurring theme of late-season collapses looms large, and the draw at Molineux has done little to dispel the notion that the pressure might be getting to the Gunners. For Carragher and the neutral fans, the slip-up is a gift that keeps the season alive, but for Arsenal, it represents a potentially fatal wound in their quest for a first league title in over two decades.
Arsenal will be looking to get their title race back on track this weekend when they face the North London Derby on Sunday.
