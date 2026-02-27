The Gareth Bale blueprint: Why James Rodriguez chose Minnesota United in a World Cup year

There's no mystery shrouding James Rodriguez's signing with Minnesota United. This is, at least for now, a short-term arrangement. Minnesota United wanted a superstar, and they found one in the Colombian. Rodriguez needed a club to give him the right sort of opportunity, and he found it in Minnesota. Everyone wins here, at least for the next few months.
That's the thing with this arrangement, though: so much of it depends on the next few months. Throughout his career, Rodriguez has always prioritized the Colombian national team, and, on the precipice of a World Cup, that hasn't changed. To reach that tournament, though, he needed a chance, one that Minnesota United gave him just a few short months out from when it all kicks off.
“[Minnesota United] is the club that made the move for me. It’s the club that wanted me," James said in a press conference. "It’s an important moment in my career, a new chapter. The World Cup is coming, and I cannot fail.”
All eyes are on Rodriguez, then, but for the Colombian, there is a legitimate roadmap to follow. He's not the first global star to come to the U.S. ahead of a World Cup run. He only has to look to former Real Madrid teammate Gareth Bale for the blueprint on how to both prepare for the big tournament and maximize your time in MLS.