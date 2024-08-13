‘James McClean will get more pelters!’ - Wrexham star ready for abuse as Ryan Reynolds & Rob McElhenney's Red Dragons prepare for Sheffield United reunion in Carabao Cup
Wrexham striker Steven Fletcher is ready for any abuse that comes his way at Sheffield United, with James McClean likely to “get more pelters”.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Parkinson's side heading to Bramall Lane
- Veteran striker looking forward to clash
- Fletcher now scored at all levels of the EFL