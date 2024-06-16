Jaka Bijol helped Slovenia contain Cristiano Ronaldo - now the Roma-linked centre-back is hoping to keep Harry Kane & Co. quiet at Euro 2024 too

In an exclusive interview with GOAL, the 25-year-old discusses facing some of the world's finest forwards after helping Udinese avoid relegation

England, Denmark and Serbia - it's fair to say that Slovenia's Euro 2024 group is pretty daunting. Jaka Bijol is pretty unperturbed, though. Why? Because he can't imagine facing Harry Kane, Rasmus Hojlund or Dusan Vlahovic will be as nerve-racking as being involved in a relegation battle that goes right to the final day.

"Everything turned out well in the end," Bijol says of Udinese's recent brush with Serie B, "but I wouldn't ever really want to go through that again! It was a really hard season for us. Right from the beginning, we had a lot of difficulties, so I'm really proud of the team.

"But escaping relegation on the last day of the season is a really stressful thing!" The Euros, by contrast, is something to be enjoyed, at least in Bijol's eyes.