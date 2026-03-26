Marco Reus (36) has further fuelled speculation about Jadon Sancho (26) returning to Borussia Dortmund.
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Jadon Sancho’s spectacular return to BVB has a prominent supporter
Speaking to *Sport Bild*, the BVB legend said: "My main advice to Jadon is to look for a place where he feels at home again and can rediscover his form. And if that’s at BVB, then it would be good for both him and Dortmund!"
Reus, who was Sancho’s teammate from 2017 to 2021 and in the first half of 2024, highlighted his special qualities: “I have rarely played alongside a player who made such good decisions instinctively and in tight situations.”
- Getty Images Sport
Dortmund want to bring Sancho back – but not at any price
There has been talk for days of the attacking player returning once again. According to information from *Bild*, BVB – led by president Hans-Joachim Watzke – are interested, but only under certain conditions. For instance, despite the move being on a free transfer, they do not wish to pay a signing-on fee and intend to offer the player a salary of no more than five million euros plus bonuses.
Sancho moved from Manchester City’s youth team to Dortmund in 2017 and established himself as a regular from 2018 onwards. In 2021, he joined Manchester United for a transfer fee of 85 million euros, but never really settled there. In the winter of 2024, he returned to BVB on a six-month loan. Man United then loaned him out to Chelsea FC for a year. In the final year of his contract, he was loaned out again, this time to Aston Villa. For the fourth-placed side in the Premier League, he has managed just one goal and three assists in 31 appearances.
- Getty Images Sport
Reus can see himself staying in the US
Reus, who is said to be good friends with Sancho, joined LA Galaxy in 2024. His contract there runs until the end of 2027. Once he retires, he will work as a brand ambassador for BVB. However, speaking to Sport Bild, he hinted that he could envisage staying in the US for longer.
Reus said: “At the moment, we feel very much at home here as a family. Whether we’ll continue to live here after my playing career depends on various factors, but in principle we can imagine staying longer.”
Jadon Sancho: His performance statistics for the 2025/26 season
Missions
31
Goals
1
Assists
3
Minutes played
1,520