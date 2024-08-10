Jadon Sancho: Central striker? Man Utd injury crisis putting England forward's Old Trafford redemption at early risk

The winger has been given an unexpected second chance to make a go of his frustrating Red Devils career and must now play out of his comfort zone.

When Jadon Sancho was at the height of his exile from Manchester United, training by himself, forced to eat lunch alone out of tupperware and playing EA FC while his team-mates were in Champions League action it was impossible to imagine that less than a year later he would be back playing for the club.

It was even harder to envisage him not just still being a part of the squad, but starting the season as their central striker. But the player who called his manager a liar 11 months ago and then refused to apologise to him, even if it was his best route back into the team, is now the Red Devils' best option for the Community Shield against Manchester City.

United begin the new season just as they ended the last one, against City at Wembley, where they staged a stunning 2-1 victory and became the first team in almost six months to beat Pep Guardiola's side over 90 minutes. Their team feels weaker now than then though, despite spending close to £90m ($114m) on two new signings. And that is illustrated by the fact that Sancho is likely to be leading their attack.