Jadon Sancho branded a 'weak little boy' after 'trying to drag Rashford into his mess' as Chelsea winger is told to take 'long, hard look at himself' by ex-Man Utd star
Jadon Sancho has been branded a "weak little boy" by a former Manchester United star after "trying to drag Marcus Rashford into his mess".
- Sancho left Man Utd for Chelsea in 2024
- Was sidelined by Erik ten Hag
- Commented 'Freedom' on Rashford's Instagram post