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Stockport County v Luton Town - Vertu Trophy FinalGetty Images Sport
Moataz Elgammal

Jack Wilshere guides Luton Town to Vertu Trophy glory as ex-Arsenal star secures silverware in first season as a head coach

J. Wilshere
Luton
EFL Trophy
Arsenal
Luton vs Stockport County
Stockport County

Jack Wilshere has officially become a trophy-winning manager after leading Luton Town to a historic 2-1 victory over Stockport County in the Vertu Trophy final at Wembley Stadium. The 34-year-old former Arsenal and England midfielder, who recently transitioned into senior coaching, has wasted no time making his mark, securing his first major silverware in his debut season.

  • Tangible success for Wilshere

    Wilshere secured his first trophy as a manager by guiding his side to a thrilling 3-1 final win against Stockport on Sunday. Despite falling behind to Adama Sidibeh’s early strike, Luton showed immense resilience. Emiliano Lawrence netted the equaliser before Nahki Wells scored a crucial brace to clinch the trophy for the Hatters. The victory makes the Wilshere one of the youngest managers to lift a trophy in the English pyramid. Stockport, meanwhile, have now featured three times in the final without ever tasting victory.

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  • Stockport County v Luton Town - Vertu Trophy FinalGetty Images Sport

    Emotional tribute and tactical masterclass

    The match featured a deeply emotional moment in the 13th minute as the entire stadium united to remember Noah Campbell, a 13-year-old supporter who tragically passed away nine days ago. This poignant tribute seemed to spark Luton into the team. Known for his technical proficiency, Wilshere has instilled bravery in possession at Luton, combined with high-pressing intensity. When the opposition lost Joseph Olowu to injury early in the second half, forcing top scorer Kyle Wootton into defence, the Hatters controlled the tempo and demonstrated the clinical edge required to navigate high-stakes knockout football under immense pressure.

  • Transitioning from the pitch to the dugout

    Many followers watched Wilshere's transition from playing to coaching with great interest after injuries cut short a career that promised so much. After impressing within the Arsenal youth setup, the jump to a senior role was seen by some as a calculated risk for both parties, though Wilshere did gain vital experience as interim head coach at Norwich towards the end of last season. Wilshere's first season at Luton has been a testing one overall, but delivering Luton's first EFL Trophy since 2009 is a huge feather in his cap heading into the business end of the current campaign.

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  • Stockport County v Luton Town - Vertu Trophy FinalGetty Images Sport

    What next for the club and manager?

    While the trophy provides a welcome boost, consistency in League One remains the priority for Luton. The club currently sit 10th in the table, having amassed 61 points from 41 matches. The Hatters sit six points outside the play-off places, and Wilshere will be desperate for another win when they face Northampton Town in their next game on Wednesday.