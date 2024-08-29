Jack Grealish returns! Man City star given England call up after being left out for Euro 2024 as Chelsea hat-trick hero Noni Madueke gets the nod in interim boss Lee Carsley's first squad
Jack Grealish and Noni Madueke have been named in Lee Carsley’s first England squad for their Nations League double-header.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Interim boss Carsley names first England squad
- Grealish returns and Madueke gets first call-up
- Three Lions prepare for Nations League games