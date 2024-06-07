Jack Grealish Marc Rashford EnglandGetty Images
Soham Mukherjee

'Good news' - Jack Grealish and Marcus Rashford's England snubs slammed by Serbia legend Nemanja Matic ahead of Euro 2024 clash

Jack GrealishMarcus RashfordEnglandManchester UnitedPremier LeagueManchester CitySerbiaEuropean ChampionshipGareth SouthgateNemanja Matic

Nemanja Matic believes that Marcus Rashford and Jack Grealish's omission from the England squad is "good news" for Serbia at Euro 2024.

  • Grealish and Rashord dropped by Southgate
  • Both had disappointing campaigns with their clubs
  • Matic believes this would give Serbia an advantage
