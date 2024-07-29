Jack Grealish told he 'wouldn't get in Man Utd's team' as ex-Red Devils star makes brutal 'drop off' comparison between City winger and Marcus Rashford
Dwight Yorke has claimed that Jack Grealish would not make it into the Manchester United starting lineup as he drew a comparison with Marcus Rashford.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Yorke makes brutal assessment of Grealish
- Compared him to United attacker Rashford
- City star won't get into Ten Hag's lineup