Jack Grealish's Christmas party! Everton star and Kyle Walker spotted in London for festive celebrations with night ending at strip club
Grealish's night ended at 4am
Grealish made the trip to the capital and visited Winter Wonderland, where he met up with former England and Manchester City teammate Kyle Walker. The pair then went for dinner at French Mediterranean restaurant Bagatelle in Mayfair and were handing out free drinks to fellow diners.
"These boys know how to party. They showed goodwill to all in sight. They are very generous lads," one guest said. After dinner, both Grealish and Walker parted ways as the defender wanted to go to nearby nightclub Tape, though they'll face off at Turf Moor this afternoon when Burnley host Everton.
However, Grealish and pals made their way to the Platinum Lace strip club in Leicester Square to round off the night. The session, described as "a seasonal tear-up like no other", ended at 4am after the Toffees star, currently on loan from City, with a £3,500 bill.
The pair didn't breach any club rules having been given time off by their respective clubs.
Grealish 'wasn't interested in lap-dances'
And a source close to Grealish insists that the player wasn't interested in lap-dances, and instead just wanted some late night drinks. "Jack wasn’t interested in any lap-dances, he just wanted more late-night drinks," the anonymous source stated.
"Jack had a ball in Platinum Lace. He was the perfect gentleman. He didn’t so much as look at any of the lap-dancers or striptease artists.
"He is in a loving relationship and this was just a venue that was open for some late night drinks. Jack and the gang were in a back room, ordering hundreds of £14-a-pop Jagerbombs, with girls dancing on tables and sofas.
"It was a seasonal tear-up like no other. It went on until the weary party was politely ushered out, and returned to the Sanderson Hotel. Some were then ordering champagne to their rooms.
"It was a blow-out to remember."
Grealish struggled to match Villa form at City
Grealish moved to Manchester City from Aston Villa in 2021 for a then-record fee for an English player and the highest fee paid by a British club as City parted with £100m to land the attacker. The 30-year-old struggled to match his Villa performances following his move to City, however, though he did go on to win the Premier League three times and the Champions League once.
The former Villa man found playing time hard to come by last season, however, and was allowed to leave the club on loan, joining Everton over the summer. The Toffees have an option to make the move permanent for £50m next summer.
"I'm over the moon to have signed for Everton - It's massive for me, honestly. This is a great club, with great fans," Grealish said upon his move to the Hill Dickinson Stadium.
"As soon as I spoke to the manager, I knew there was only one place that I wanted to go. On social media, I've been flooded with messages from Everton supporters, so there's that side of it as well and that's another reason why I chose Everton.
"I want to say thank you to the fans for all of the messages I've had already. Thank you for all of the love and support. I hope I can repay you now and I'm sure I will."
Grealish's form has dipped following bright start
Grealish made a bright start to life on Merseyside, providing four assists in his opening two league starts for Everton, but has failed to add to that haul in the time since.
In addition, the England international has only scored two goals in his last 13 outings, though those were the winning goals in narrow wins over Crystal Palace and Bournemouth.
