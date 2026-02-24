Getty Images Sport
'Never smelt breath so bad' - Ivan Toney roasts Saudi Pro League opponent who appeared to try and kiss him in latest Al-Ahli outing
Toney’s bizarre ‘hygiene’ clash
The incident occurred during a tense 1-0 win for Al-Ahli, a result secured thanks to a strike from former Barcelona and AC Milan midfielder Franck Kessie. Toney played the full 90 minutes and remained a constant threat throughout, but it was his interaction with Damac’s Jamal Harkass that stole the headlines. After a late equaliser for Damac was chalked off following a lengthy VAR review, tensions boiled over on the pitch, leading to a face-to-face confrontation between the Al-Ahli striker and the frustrated Moroccan defender.
A confrontation like no other
As the game reached its frantic conclusion, Harkass appeared to lose his cool, approaching Toney and repeatedly motioning as if he was trying to kiss the striker. The defender also pressed his forehead against Toney’s in a show of aggression that bordered on the surreal. Toney, never one to shy away from a confrontation, stood his ground and celebrated provocatively in the face of the Damac man once the final whistle confirmed the three points for his side. The images of the pair locked in the strange embrace quickly circulated online, prompting a wave of questions from fans.
Toney didn’t wait long to offer his side of the story, taking to X to deliver a scathing review of the encounter. Responding to a clip of the incident, the 29-year-old striker posted a vomiting emoji alongside a message that left nothing to the imagination. "I've never smelt a breath so bad," Toney wrote, effectively roasting Harkass publicly. The blunt post served as the final word on an afternoon that was as productive as it was peculiar for the England star.
Toney takes the lead in Saudi scoring charts
Despite the off-field distractions and the strange antics of his opponents, Toney’s performances on the pitch continue to do the talking. The striker has adapted seamlessly to life in Saudi Arabia, emerging as one of the most feared attackers in the division. His tally currently stands at an incredible 23 goals in just 22 appearances this season, a return that has placed him at the very top of the Golden Boot race. His clinical edge has been the driving force behind Al-Ahli’s push up the table as they look to compete with the league’s heavyweight outfits.
Toney’s prolific output has seen him outshine some of the biggest names in world football who have also made the switch to the Saudi Pro League. Currently sitting third in the scoring charts is five-time Ballon d'Or winner Cristiano Ronaldo, who has managed 20 goals in 20 games for Al-Nassr. The fact that Toney is maintaining a superior goal-per-game ratio to the Portuguese legend highlights just how effective he has been since leaving the Premier League behind last summer.
Toney’s message to Tuchel: pick me
Toney’s sensational form in Saudi Arabia may be becoming impossible for England coach Thomas Tuchel to ignore as the World Cup approaches. While some critics questioned whether a move away from Europe would harm his international prospects, his sheer volume of goals suggests he remains one of the country’s most reliable finishers. If he continues at this current trajectory, Toney will be making a very strong case for a starting spot in the Three Lions' squad for this summer's showpiece tournament.
For now, Al-Ahli will be delighted with their investment as they look to build on this latest victory and climb further up the Saudi Pro League standings. Toney remains the focal point of their attack and a magnet for attention, whether he is finding the back of the net or engaging in heated exchanges with rivals. Following this latest incident, defenders across the league might think twice before getting too close to the striker, if only to avoid becoming the subject of his next viral social media post.
