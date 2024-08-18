'A lot of things are going on' - Ivan Toney left out of Brentford's squad for Premier League opener vs Crystal Palace due to 'transfer interest' as Thomas Frank delivers honest update on Saudi Arabia-linked striker
Brentford boss Thomas Frank offered an update on Ivan Toney after leaving the striker out of his squad to face Crystal Palace.
- Toney linked with a move away from Brentford
- Striker left out of squad to face Crystal Palace
- Frank offers honest update on situation