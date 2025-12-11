Getty/GOAL
'It was completely unnecessary' - Borussia Dortmund coach responds to Nico Schlotterbeck's scathing criticism of Champions League slip against Bodo/Glimt
Kovac backs 'leader' Schlotterbeck
Dortmund are currently licking their wounds after a chaotic night in the Champions League saw them surrender a commanding position to draw 2-2 with Norwegian side Bodo/Glimt. The fallout from the result was immediate, with defender Schlotterbeck giving a furious post-match interview in which he tore into the team's collective mentality. However, rather than reprimanding his player for airing the club's dirty laundry in public, manager Kovac has moved quickly to endorse the 26-year-old’s assessment.
Speaking at his press conference on Thursday ahead of Dortmund's return to Bundesliga action, Kovac addressed the controversy with a sense of calm authority. He confirmed he had read Schlotterbeck's comments and found no fault in them, praising the defender for showing the leadership qualities required at the highest level.
"I understand Schlotti's frustration," Kovac told reporters with a wry smile. "As a leading player, he certainly has the right to address certain things. That he, as a leader, is annoyed about the behaviour on the pitch is completely normal."
Kovac went on to echo Schlotterbeck’s tactical analysis, agreeing that the team have only themselves to blame for dropping points against an opponent they were expected to beat comfortably at home. "Now I have read [the comments] myself," the coach added. "We have left a huge opportunity behind. That was completely unnecessary. We had the game under control and then we gave it away."
- Getty Images Sport
'Extremely sloppy' and 'arrogant'
The backing from the manager comes after Schlotterbeck offered a brutally honest appraisal of Dortmund's performance immediately after the final whistle on Wednesday. The German international, who had put in a solid shift defensively, was visibly agitated by the manner in which the team allowed Bodo/Glimt back into the contest in the dying stages.
In quotes that quickly circulated across German media, Schlotterbeck accused the side of "arrogance" and criticised the impact of the substitutes who entered the fray.
"After the 1-0, we started playing extremely sloppy and having incredibly bad first touches," Schlotterbeck said. "Everyone plays their own game a little bit. It is not bitter, it is actually really bad."
He added: "The players who come on lose every ball. If you come on in the 60th minute, I expect 30 minutes of full steam. We combined a bit right and left, chipping in front of the goalkeeper and wanting to make it look nice, but you have to kill the game and we didn't do that."
Looking for smarter football bets? Get expert previews, data-driven predictions & winning insights with GOAL Tips on Telegram. Join our growing community now!
Inconsistency plagues Dortmund's season
The incident highlights a recurring theme for Dortmund this season: inconsistency. Under Kovac, the team have shown flashes of brilliance, looking capable of challenging the likes of Bayern Munich, only to follow up dominant displays with baffling lapses in concentration like the one witnessed against the Norwegians.
The draw leaves Dortmund in a precarious position in the Champions League table. While they remain on course to reach the knockout rounds, they are lingering outside the top eight, which would secure a place in the round of 16. Otherwise, they will be forced to navigate a two-legged play-off in February.
- Getty Images Sport
Back to the Bundesliga for Dortmund
Dortmund must now regroup quickly as they turn their attention back to the Bundesliga. The team have no time to dwell on the "unnecessary" midweek error, with a Bundesliga fixture against Freiburg on the horizon this weekend. They currently sit third in the table and nine points behind leaders Bayern Munich, while RB Leipzig sit a point ahead of Kovac's side in second place.
In the Champions League, they are 10th and will return to action in the European competition in January when they face Tottenham and Inter.
Advertisement