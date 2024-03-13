'It's us against the world' - Fans left in pure disbelief as Bournemouth upstage Champions League clashes by coming from three goals down to beat hapless Luton

Bournemouth orchestrated a memorable comeback to defeat Luton in a seven-goal spectacle at the Vitality Stadium on Wednesday, leaving fans in awe.

Luton were leading 3-0 at half-time

Bournemouth came back to win it 4-3

Became the first club in 20 years to win a PL game after being 3-0 down