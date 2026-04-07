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Hussein Hamdy

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It’s official… Former Arsenal star hangs up his boots

A. Ramsey
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Wales
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The player brings a long career on the pitch to an end

A former Arsenal star announced his retirement from football on Tuesday.

Aaron Ramsey, 35, has decided to hang up his boots after a spell without a club since leaving Mexican side Pumas UNAM last year, and Ramsey is now expected to pursue a career in coaching.

Ramsey leaves the game as one of the greatest players in Welsh history, having scored 21 goals in 86 international appearances and represented his country at three major tournaments.

The playmaker played a pivotal role in Wales’ historic run to the semi-finals of Euro 2016, earning him a place in UEFA’s Team of the Tournament.

Ramsey subsequently took part in Euro 2020 and the 2022 World Cup, marking Wales’ first appearance in the World Cup finals in 64 years.

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    The talented player began his career at Cardiff City before moving to Arsenal in 2008, where he won three FA Cups, scoring the winning goal in two of the finals, during his 11 years with the Gunners.

    Ramsey then had spells at Juventus and Nice, before returning for a second spell at his boyhood club Cardiff City, where he served as interim manager for a short period at the end of last season.

    The Welsh international moved to Mexican side Pumas in the hope of keeping fit to play for his country at this summer’s World Cup, should they qualify.

    Ramsey made the decision to end his playing career after struggling to find a new club since leaving Mexico.

    Ramsey thanked the fans of Wales and the clubs he represented during his career in an official statement posted on his social media accounts.

    Read also: Arteta announces the exclusion of two Arsenal stars from the Sporting Lisbon match

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  • Farewell letter

    Ramsey said in his statement: “This was not an easy decision. After much thought, I have decided to retire from football.”

    He added: “Firstly, I want to start with the Wales national team. It has been an honour to wear the Wales shirt and experience so many incredible moments in it. That would not have been possible without the incredible contribution of all the managers I have played under and all the staff who have helped me in so many ways.”

    He continued: “Thank you to all the clubs I was lucky enough to play for. Thank you to all the managers and staff who helped me live my dream and play at the highest level.”

    He concluded: “A huge thank you to my wife, my children and my whole family. Without you by my side all the time, none of this would have been possible.”

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