'It’s magical’ - The fish farmer, the Dutch tactician and the 23-year project that carried Curacao to their first World Cup

Some have described Curacao's qualifying for the World Cup as a miracle, the kind of thing that does require belief in a higher power of some sort. And yes, there was something larger than life about that night in Kingston two weeks ago, when the Blue Wave secured a tie with Jamaica to advance to the 2026 tournament.
FA president Gilbert Martina understands why the word keeps coming up. Curacao’s players pray before every training session and every match - not to a single faith or tradition, but as a show of unity. For them, belief is the starting point.
“We start with a prayer: praying to say thankful that we are living. Praying to say thank you for the journey ahead of us. Spirituality, religion, whatever you want to call it, that’s a key part of the team,” Martina told GOAL.
BIt worked. Not just that alone, of course. There are other dynamics that go into a winning team: tactics, performance on gamedays, perhaps a little bit of luck over the course of 90 minutes. For Curacao, prayer was an act of unification, a way for a squad of 26, representing a nation of just 155,000, to express their togetherness as they approached each day.
And their qualification, more broadly, required a bit of everything. Prayer? Sure. However, it was just as much about a sense of purpose, a genuine belief, and the right amount of targeted investment to propel a tiny nation into the 2026 tournament.
“I call it a divine journey. It’s magical. When everything aligns, the universe aligns with your objective, then magic happens.”