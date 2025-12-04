‘It’s good this final came to be’ - Lionel Messi welcomes Thomas Muller showdown as Inter Miami prepare for MLS Cup final against the Vancouver Whitecaps

Messi said he was pleased Muller had joined MLS and that the German’s presence raises the profile and competitive level of the final. He noted Miami and Vancouver know each other well after recent meetings and acknowledged Vancouver’s consistency this season, adding that the addition of Muller only strengthens a side that has pushed to the very end of multiple competitions. Messi warned that the match would be extremely tough and said Inter Miami must be ready for a high-quality opponent.

“First of all, it is very nice that Muller has come to play in MLS and the repercussion that this represents,” Messi said ahead of the final. “It’s good that this final came to be and that we can face each other again. We have already faced Vancouver, and we know what kind of team they are.

“In fact, they eliminated us in [the CONCACAF Champions Cup]. It was also a very consistent team throughout the year that finished among the top teams and competed in all competitions until the end, just as we did. And well, we know it's going to be a very, very tough game. And the addition of Muller coming to that team, makes them much better still. It brings more awareness to the game, to the team, and it will be a very, very special final, in which we hope it will be in our favor."