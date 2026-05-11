All about Xabi Alonso! Liverpool contact Real Madrid in fact-finding mission amid Arne Slot uncertainty

Slot is under contract with Liverpool until 2027. After a strong debut season in which he helped the Reds win the Premier League title comfortably, the club's 2025-26 campaign has derailed.

The Reds exited all three cup competitions - the Champions League, FA Cup and League Cup - at the early stages and have long since relinquished their Premier League title defence, currently sitting 20 points adrift of leaders Arsenal in fourth.

Slot and his playing style have therefore faced a barrage of criticism - some of it scathing - in recent months, and the English media report that the club is at least weighing up a managerial change.