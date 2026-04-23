'It's a mess!' - Como boss Cesc Fabregas urged to steer clear of Chelsea 'nightmare'

Petit believes that if Fabregas is to leave Italy, the Camp Nou is the only logical destination. He added: "What is the best location to go? It’s definitely Barcelona. He’s from this club. He knows the city, the club, the mentality, and the DNA of the club very well. He’s got very good players at the club. The way he has transformed Como, I think he knows exactly what kind of players you would add into the team to improve them, especially defensively."

The Frenchman concluded by highlighting the current trend of Spanish tactical dominance in world football. "But he’ll have the chance to be present in La Liga every single season to win the title over there, but you also have the chance to compete at the highest level in the Champions League, too," he said. "Fabregas going back to Barcelona would make sense. I think Spanish managers are probably the best actually on the market: Pep Guardiola, Unai Emery, Xabi Alonso, Luis Enrique, and Fabregas."