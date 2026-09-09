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'Strongest squad in their history!' – Ismail Kartal sends big warning before Champions League return
Kartal leads Fenerbahce back to European elite
Fenerbahce head coach Ismail Kartal addressed the press at Sukru Saracoglu Stadium ahead of their Champions League league phase opener against Roma. The fixture marks the culmination of a remarkable campaign in which Kartal guided the Turkish giants through three qualifying rounds to end an 18-year absence from the competition.
Now in his fourth managerial stint at the club, Kartal became only the second Turkish manager to lead Fenerbahce into the Champions League phase.
The coach expressed immense pride in the achievement while voicing complete faith in his players to compete at the highest level.
- Giuseppe Maffia
Manager hails 'strongest Roma in history'
Analyzing Thursday's opponents, Kartal offered high praise for Roma, who enter the match following a perfect start in Serie A with three wins from three games. He described the current Italian squad as the formidable pinnacle of the club's history.
Despite the pedigree of the opposition, Kartal confirmed his technical team has completed exhaustive analysis to prepare a proactive tactical approach.
"They have the strongest squad in their history," Kartal stated. "We will display a balanced game with plans for both attack and defence, rather than simply sitting back."
Asensio ruled out as Kartal urges patience
Kartal provided team news ahead of the encounter, confirming that Spanish attacker Marco Asensio remains sidelined through injury. However, the manager reiterated his confidence in the rest of the squad to step up and deliver on the big stage.
Viewing the fixture as a tight strategic battle, Kartal appealed directly to the home supporters for sustained backing throughout the 90 minutes.
"This is a strategy match," Kartal added. "We ask our fans to remain patient and united behind the team until the final whistle."
- PRESSE SPORTS
Balanced gameplan set for Istanbul clash
Fenerbahce host Roma at Sukru Saracoglu Stadium on Thursday, 10 September, with kick-off scheduled for 19:45 local time.
Kartal's side aim to utilize home advantage to secure crucial opening points in the league phase and continue their European momentum.
Both teams take to the pitch prepared for a high-stakes tactical battle to kick off their Champions League campaigns.
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