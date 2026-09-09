'Strongest squad in their history!' – Ismail Kartal sends big warning before Champions League return

Fenerbahce head coach Ismail Kartal addressed the press at Sukru Saracoglu Stadium ahead of their Champions League league phase opener against Roma. The fixture marks the culmination of a remarkable campaign in which Kartal guided the Turkish giants through three qualifying rounds to end an 18-year absence from the competition.

Now in his fourth managerial stint at the club, Kartal became only the second Turkish manager to lead Fenerbahce into the Champions League phase.

The coach expressed immense pride in the achievement while voicing complete faith in his players to compete at the highest level.



