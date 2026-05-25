Is Lionel Messi a World Cup doubt? Inter Miami boss delivers injury update after Argentina icon asks to come off in MLS thriller vs Philadelphia Union

The footballing world held its breath on Sunday night as Messi headed straight for the dressing room in the 73rd minute at Nu Stadium. The Inter Miami talisman appeared to suffer a setback shortly after taking a free kick, visibly clutching the upper part of his left thigh before signalling to the bench that his night was over.

While Messi was able to walk off the pitch and into the tunnel without assistance, the timing of the incident is particularly sensitive. With Argentina’s World Cup defence set to begin in mid-June, any muscular issue for the 38-year-old icon is enough to send shockwaves through the Albiceleste camp and their global fanbase.



