AFP
Iran 'can't participate' in World Cup due conflict with USA & Israel, says sports minister
Tehran’s firm stance
This current conflict erupted on February 28, through a series of intense airstrikes by Israel and the U.S. targeting military and nuclear sites across Iran. The conflict has created a geopolitical crisis that has now bled directly into the sporting world. With the flagship FIFA tournament just three months away, the prospect of one of Asia’s most prominent footballing nations withdrawing has sent shockwaves through the global game and left organisers facing a race against time.
The minister was firm, stating: "Considering that this corrupt regime has assassinated our leader [Ayatollah Khamenei], under no circumstances can we participate in the World Cup. Our children are not safe, and, fundamentally, such conditions for participation do not exist. Given the malicious actions they have carried out against Iran, they have forced two wars on us over eight or nine months and have killed and martyred thousands of our people. Therefore, we certainly cannot have such a presence."
- Getty Images Sport
Infantino seeks diplomatic solution
The news follows FIFA president Gianni Infantino's meeting with U.S. president Donald Trump on Tuesday. Infantino initially remained optimistic, sharing the following on his social media channels: "This evening, I met with the President of the United States, Donald J. Trump to discuss the status of preparations for the upcoming FIFA World Cup, and the growing excitement as we are set to kick off in just 93 days."
Infantino specifically addressed the Iranian situation, noting: "President Trump reiterated that the Iranian team is, of course, welcome to compete in the tournament in the United States. We all need an event like the FIFA World Cup to bring people together now more than ever."
However, Trump previously showed indifference, stating: "I really don't care," when asked about Iran's possible withdrawal.
Federation questions safety on American soil
The president of the Iranian Football Federation, Mehdi Taj, had already cast doubt on the men's national team's participation in the 2026 World Cup, questioning on state television: "If this is what the World Cup looks like, who in their right mind would send their national team to such a place?" His comments come as Iran is scheduled to play its preliminary round matches in the United States, with fixtures set for Los Angeles and Seattle.
Taj linked his safety concerns to the women's national team’s recent participation in Australia, where several players, including captain Zahra Ghanbari, applied for asylum. While reports suggest they sought refuge after being branded "traitors" for refusing to sing the national anthem, Taj claimed they were "kidnapped" and held as "hostages." He blamed Trump for inciting these defections by offering asylum, questioning, "How can you be optimistic about a World Cup that is to take place in America?"
- Getty Images News
FIFA remains firm on schedule
Despite the rhetoric from Tehran, FIFA appears determined to proceed. Chief Operating Officer Heimo Schirgi insisted the event is "too big to be postponed," hoping all 48 nations will participate. Iran’s potential withdrawal from Group G, alongside Belgium, New Zealand and Egypt, would force a frantic restructuring just weeks before the June 11 kick-off.
Advertisement