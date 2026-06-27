'It's a disaster World Cup!' - Iran captain blasts FIFA and Gianni Infantino over 'unfair' World Cup treatment as coach urges football to 'stand up' to USA

Speaking after the match, Taremi questioned FIFA's handling of Iran's situation and said the governing body had failed to deliver on promises made earlier in the tournament. He also highlighted the absence of key logistics and recovery staff because of visa issues and criticised the team's travel arrangements.

"It’s a disaster World Cup; a disaster,” Taremi said, as quoted by The Athletic. "I mean, FIFA, they have to solve every problem here but unfortunately they could not solve it since the beginning. Mr Infantino came to our changing room after the first game against New Zealand and said, ‘It’s just the beginning'.

"We don’t have our logistic people here - they don’t have a visa. How is it possible we always have to travel from Tijuana? We love the people in Tijuana. We love Mexico. They are humble people and we love them but as a professional player in a professional competition, it’s not right.

"It’s not fair. Our opinion is, it’s not fair. Is it fair for FIFA? OK, good to them. But it’s not fair. Who wants to help us? If they want us to be out, then OK, let’s get out. But that’s not fair. We don’t have recovery or logistic people to help us. We always complain about these things but no one helps, no one."