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Iran complain to FIFA as U.S. travel restrictions force players to arrive and leave country on matchdays
Iran challenge travel restrictions at World Cup
FFIRI has formally complained to FIFA over travel rules imposed on the national team during the 2026 World Cup. Under the current arrangements, Iran are only permitted to enter the United States one day before a match and must leave on the same day the fixture is completed. The restrictions prompted head coach Amir Ghalenoei to describe Iran as the tournament's "most oppressed" team following their 2-2 draw with New Zealand in Los Angeles.
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Federation outlines concerns over preparation
In a statement, the FFIRI argued that the measures are inconsistent with equal treatment for participating nations and warned they could negatively affect the team's preparation. The FFIRI said the restrictions were "inconsistent with the principle of providing equal conditions for all participating teams and may negatively affect teams' preparation processes."
The federation added: "Consequently, the federation will formally express its dissatisfaction and lodge an official complaint with FIFA through the appropriate channels. The Iranian national football team needed to arrive in each host city two days before every match and return to its base camp the day after the game in order to achieve optimal technical and physical preparation."
The federation also revealed that requests to arrive 48 hours before matches had twice been rejected, including ahead of the clash with Belgium in Los Angeles, despite arguing that additional time would help players adapt to conditions, complete training and finalise preparations.
U.S. authorities stand firm as tensions rise
Iran are operating from a base camp in Mexico's Tijuana after their requests for extended stays in the United States were denied. The restrictions come amid wider security concerns and political tensions involving Iran. A spokesperson for the U.S. Department of Homeland Security told BBC: "The Iranian national football team agreed to these terms."
Meanwhile, White House FIFA Task Force executive director Andrew Giuliani reiterated the policy, telling CBS News: "The team will be allowed to come in, match day minus one, so the day before the match. They'll be asked to leave the day that the match wraps up, so the evening of the match. And they'll be able to do that again in Los Angeles."
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FIFA faces growing pressure to respond
The issue has also drawn the attention of FIFA president Gianni Infantino, who visited Iran's dressing room after the draw with New Zealand as pressure grows on the governing body to address the federation's concerns.
Iran still have two crucial group-stage matches to play in the United States, against Belgium in Los Angeles and Egypt in Seattle. The FFIRI maintains that the current travel arrangements continue to place the team at a competitive disadvantage. FIFA must now determine whether any accommodation can be made while balancing tournament regulations and the restrictions imposed by U.S. authorities. The situation is likely to remain under close scrutiny as Iran's World Cup campaign continues.