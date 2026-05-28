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'He's happy to stay!' - Inter president dismisses talk of Barcelona move for star defender Alessandro Bastoni
Marotta rules out Bastoni departure
In a recent interview with DAZN, Marotta addressed the growing rumors surrounding Bastoni's future. With Barcelona reportedly keeping a close eye on the talented centre-back, Marotta was quick to clarify that Inter have no intention of selling one of their most valuable assets. The president emphasised that the club's financial strategy does not require the sacrifice of their top performers unless the players themselves request a transfer.
Marotta was emphatic when discussing the defender's current status at San Siro, stating: "We're not sellers on principle. If a player leaves, it's because he's also expressed his desire to leave. Bastoni has absolutely not expressed his desire to leave. He's happy to stay here with us, so we don't need to sell him. I think he'll stay with us for a long time."
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The core of Inter's success
Bastoni is viewed as a cornerstone of the squad who helped Inter to win Serie A. Marotta highlighted the importance of maintaining a consistent group of leaders within the dressing room to ensure continued success both domestically and on the European stage. This "hard core" of players serves as the foundation upon which the club builds its competitive identity.
The president identified several key figures who represent this philosophy, noting the importance of their experience. "This team has a solid core, a very specific backbone of players who have been here for several years. I'm referring to Barella, Bastoni, and Lautaro - I'm mentioning three names for good reason. They've created this core that others join when they arrive. It's important to instil a culture of winning even to new arrivals who perhaps don't have such significant experience," Marotta explained.
Chivu set for contract extension
Beyond the playing squad, Marotta also confirmed that the club is moving to reward head coach Cristian Chivu following his impressive accomplishments. After securing both the Scudetto and the Coppa Italia in his debut season in the dugout, the former defender is set to be handed a new long-term deal to lead the team forward. The club views his progression as a vital part of their institutional growth.
Describing the renewal as a well-deserved recognition of Chivu's impact, Marotta said: "Chivu's renewal is a formality; it's not a priority compared to the program that awaits us. He has a contract, and we'll extend it because it's right to do so. He's proven not only to be up to the task, but also to be one of the emerging coaches on the national scene. It's only right that he receives some gratification from the club, both in terms of the extension and the revised financial situation."
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Future planning and squad depth
While maintaining their stars is the priority, Inter are also active in the market to bolster their squad depth. Rumours continue to swirl regarding potential new arrivals, including a move for Lazio goalkeeper Ivan Provedel to serve as competition for Josep Martinez, and interest in Liverpool midfielder Curtis Jones. Inter are also reportedly closing in on a €23 million deal for Club Brugge's Aleksandar Stankovic.