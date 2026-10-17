Inter player ratings vs Bologna: Thuram and Augusto spearhead clinical second-half comeback

Piotr Zielinski - 7.5/10
Zielinski showed flashes of technical brilliance and provided the crucial assist for Carlos Augusto's goal in the 69th minute. He managed the tempo well before being substituted late on, having successfully occupied the pockets of space between the lines.
Nicolo Barella - 8/10
The captain led by example, providing the vital assist for Marcus Thuram’s equaliser just before half-time. Barella was the engine of the team, constantly driving forward and linking the play. His energy in the transition phase was the primary reason the team were able to overturn the early deficit.
Federico Dimarco - 6.5/10
Dimarco was a constant outlet on the left flank, providing width and dangerous deliveries into the box. While he didn't record a direct goal contribution before his 69th-minute exit, his positioning forced the opposing full-backs into a deep defensive shell.
Luis Henrique - 5/10
Henrique endured a difficult performance in the middle of the park. He made a costly error early on, losing possession to Juan Miranda, which directly led to the opening goal. He struggled to recover his rhythm and was replaced by Andy Diouf in the 69th minute as the manager looked for more verticality.
Petar Sucic - 6.5/10
Sucic put in a disciplined shift, assisting in the defensive cover while allowing Barella the freedom to roam. However, he missed a glaring opportunity to extend the lead in the 76th minute, hitting the post with an open net gaping.