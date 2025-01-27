Inter Milan wages: Who is the best paid player at the Nerazzurri and everything you need to know about Inter's salary bill

How much do the Inter players earn annually and who receives the most into their account?

Life has been fantastic for those at Inter Milan in recent seasons. The Nerazzurri have firmly reestablished themselves as one of the top teams in European football.

They reached the Champions League final in 2023, narrowly losing 1-0 to Manchester City. Following that, they secured the Scudetto in the 2023-24 season and are once again among the favourites to defend their Serie A title this year.

After years of underperformance and trophyless seasons, Inter have reclaimed their spot as the face of Italian football. The reigning Serie A champions boast a squad filled with world-class talent, including Lautaro Martinez, Nicolo Barella, Alessandro Bastoni, Hakan Calhanoglu, and more.

With such stars on their roster, it’s no surprise that Inter have the highest payroll in Serie A. Along with Juventus, they are the only clubs in the league with an annual payroll exceeding €100 million.

So, who is the highest earner at Inter this season? And who is on the opposite end of the spectrum?

*Salaries are gross and on an annual basis