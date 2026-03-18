Oaktree has carefully examined the NBA’s proposed plan – the so-called ‘business model’ – exploring viable options in collaboration with Olimpia Milano itself, and is reportedly even in a stronger position.

The firm’s leader, Howard Marks, has given the go-ahead for the initial steps: Oaktree’s unlimited financial resources are appreciated by the NBA, which is handling this colossal operation with great care.

Talks with J.P. Morgan, the world’s largest bank overseeing the NBA’s financial entry into Europe, have been successful.

Those between Oaktree and Olimpia Milano’s management have also been constructive: rumours suggest that Oaktree’s approach and demeanour have been well received.

Oaktree is very interested, but has yet to put pen to paper: it needs a few more days, but is reportedly inclined to give an initial ‘yes, let’s talk’. Exactly what the NBA wants.

Oaktree has initiated further talks, not limited solely to Olimpia Milano.